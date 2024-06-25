Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Dougherty is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -2.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -0.610 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.948 (best) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.143. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.36%.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 120th on TOUR this season, and his 29.72 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (85th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.8
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|67.36%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.72
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.13%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.80%
|13.89%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
- As of now, Dougherty has compiled 63 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.454.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.656.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.948
|2.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.143
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.612
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.168
|-2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.025
|-0.610
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.