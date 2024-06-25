Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dougherty is averaging -2.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.