Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo shot 12-under and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgo has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Higgo finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
|7/1/2021
|41
|68-71-70-71
|-8
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Higgo has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.749 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.334.
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 26.36% of the time (28th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.5
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.34%
|43.25%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.77
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.36%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.28%
|13.10%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
- As of now, Higgo has accumulated 183 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.245
|-1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.334
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.106
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.266
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.419
|-2.749
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
