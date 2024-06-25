Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.