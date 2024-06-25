PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo shot 12-under and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Higgo has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Higgo finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233371-69-68-68-12
    7/28/2022MC73-71E
    7/1/20214168-71-70-71-8

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Higgo has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.749 in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.334.
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 26.36% of the time (28th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32306.5297.2
    Greens in Regulation %11264.34%43.25%
    Putts Per Round7528.7728.8
    Par Breakers2826.36%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance11916.28%13.10%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
    • As of now, Higgo has accumulated 183 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.341, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.245-1.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.334-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.106-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.266-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.419-2.749

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

