PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee takes the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Lee's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/1/2021MC70-72-2
    7/2/20204569-69-72-68-10
    6/27/2019MC72-70-2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.285. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.9297.6
    Greens in Regulation %14762.17%45.49%
    Putts Per Round5628.5929.8
    Par Breakers5325.26%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.55%10.76%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Lee has compiled 323 points, which ranks him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.005-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.285-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.162-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1650.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.046-0.839

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.