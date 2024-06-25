K.H. Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee takes the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Lee's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/1/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/2/2020
|45
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|6/27/2019
|MC
|72-70
|-2
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.285. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.17%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.9
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.17%
|45.49%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.59
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.26%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.55%
|10.76%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Lee has compiled 323 points, which ranks him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.005
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.285
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.162
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.165
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.046
|-0.839
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
