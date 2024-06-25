K.H. Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Lee has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

K.H. Lee has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging 0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.