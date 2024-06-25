PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 78th in this tournament in 2023, Justin Suh has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last three trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Suh has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 78th.
    • In Suh's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 78th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Suh's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237865-72-73-74-4
    7/1/2021MC69-73-2
    6/27/2019MC71-71-2

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Suh has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Suh hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Justin Suh has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 0.961 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -1.850 in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 75th, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 168th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.772, while he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.96%.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.1302.7
    Greens in Regulation %13562.96%52.78%
    Putts Per Round12129.1429.6
    Par Breakers10423.61%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.98%15.74%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 25%.
    • Suh, who has 61 points, currently ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.390. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.153-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.772-1.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.502-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6080.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.818-1.850

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

