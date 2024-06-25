Justin Suh betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.390. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).