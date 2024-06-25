PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower shot 19-under and took eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lower has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Lower finished eighth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Lower's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023868-65-67-69-19
    7/28/20223067-69-73-68-11

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.400.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 104th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.1297.3
    Greens in Regulation %3567.43%66.27%
    Putts Per Round10429.0029.7
    Par Breakers5925.05%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.58%16.27%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Lower ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings with 381 points.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.236-1.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4001.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.139-0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1170.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.142-0.220

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
