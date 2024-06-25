Justin Lower betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower shot 19-under and took eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lower has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 15-under.
- Lower finished eighth (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Lower's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|7/28/2022
|30
|67-69-73-68
|-11
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.400.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 104th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.1
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.43%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.05%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.58%
|16.27%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Lower ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings with 381 points.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.236
|-1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.400
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.139
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.117
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.142
|-0.220
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.