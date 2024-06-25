Justin Lower betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that event, he missed the cut.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.