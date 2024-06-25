Josh Teater betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Josh Teater seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He took 58th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Teater's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Teater finished 58th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2021).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Teater's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/1/2021
|58
|70-71-69-72
|-6
|7/2/2020
|62
|70-69-72-70
|-7
|6/27/2019
|35
|68-69-73-67
|-11
Teater's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Teater has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Josh Teater has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -3.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -5.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.6
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.68%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.54
|32.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.09%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.59%
|18.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 15.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.287
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
