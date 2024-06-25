PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Josh Teater seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He took 58th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2021.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Teater's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Teater finished 58th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2021).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Teater's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/1/20215870-71-69-72-6
    7/2/20206270-69-72-70-7
    6/27/20193568-69-73-67-11

    Teater's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Teater has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater is averaging -3.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -5.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.6290.9
    Greens in Regulation %-63.68%70.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.5432.2
    Par Breakers-20.09%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.59%18.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 15.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.287

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

