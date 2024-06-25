Josh Teater betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Teater's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Teater finished 58th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2021).

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).