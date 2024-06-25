Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972. He finished 26th in that tournament.

Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).