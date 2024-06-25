PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Joseph Bramlett of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 51st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over Bramlett's last four visits to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Bramlett last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC70-73-1
    7/28/2022MC75-71+2
    7/1/2021MC67-76-1
    7/2/2020MC70-72-2

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bramlett has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 102nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.052, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.79%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.3310.5
    Greens in Regulation %4266.79%67.71%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.7
    Par Breakers11823.07%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.77%13.54%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • With 164 points, Bramlett currently sits 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2531.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0520.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2361.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.023-0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4141.906

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

