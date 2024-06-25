Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Joseph Bramlett of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 51st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over Bramlett's last four visits to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
- Bramlett last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|7/28/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|7/2/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bramlett has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.906 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 102nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.052, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.79%.
- On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.3
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|66.79%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.07%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.77%
|13.54%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- With 164 points, Bramlett currently sits 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.253
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.052
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.236
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.023
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.414
|1.906
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
