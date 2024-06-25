Jorge Campillo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 4.598. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.083, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.