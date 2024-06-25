Jorge Campillo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Jorge Campillo concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 62nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 looking for a higher finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 42-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Campillo has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 2.226 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 107th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.173 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|296.7
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.28%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.56
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.77%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.74%
|12.96%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 184 points, Campillo currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 4.598. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.083, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.074
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.470
|1.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.152
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.418
|2.226
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
