Jorge Campillo betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Jorge Campillo concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 62nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 looking for a higher finish.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 42-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campillo has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 2.226 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 107th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo owns a 0.173 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campillo has registered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107296.7296.7
    Greens in Regulation %8365.28%54.32%
    Putts Per Round5028.5629.2
    Par Breakers10223.77%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.74%12.96%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Campillo has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 184 points, Campillo currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 4.598. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.083, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.074-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1731.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4701.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.152-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4182.226

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-1382
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6269-69-72-72+24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

