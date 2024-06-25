Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Joel Dahmen hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dahmen has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Dahmen last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|76-68
|E
|7/28/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|7/1/2021
|21
|70-70-69-67
|-12
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -31 those five times he's made the cut.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.421 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.3
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|68.40%
|53.61%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.80%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.70%
|10.83%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
- As of now, Dahmen has compiled 275 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that event, he finished 49th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.282
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.421
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.196
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.558
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.050
|0.913
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.