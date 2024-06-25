Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that event, he finished 49th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.