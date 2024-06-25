PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters play in Detroit trying for better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.409 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Highsmith is averaging -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.265 mark (131st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith has registered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 159th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 25.87% of the time (38th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52302.5319.6
    Greens in Regulation %12063.89%53.89%
    Putts Per Round10929.0329.9
    Par Breakers3825.87%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12116.32%13.33%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 141 points, ranking him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.966 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.599 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3851.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2650.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.167-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.529-2.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.012-0.954

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

