Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Joe Highsmith enters play in Detroit trying for better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Highsmith's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Highsmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.409 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.265 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith has registered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 159th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 25.87% of the time (38th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|302.5
|319.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|63.89%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.03
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.87%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.32%
|13.33%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Highsmith has 141 points, ranking him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.966 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.599 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.385
|1.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.265
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.167
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.529
|-2.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.012
|-0.954
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
