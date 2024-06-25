Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.966 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.599 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022). That ranked 24th in the field.