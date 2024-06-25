Jimmy Walker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Jimmy Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Walker has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Walker's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|7/1/2021
|71
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|7/2/2020
|MC
|74-70
|E
|6/27/2019
|21
|68-71-70-66
|-13
Walker's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Walker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Jimmy Walker has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -4.406 in his past five tournaments.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.1
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.93
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.48%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.03%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's best finishes
- Walker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.406
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
