Jimmy Walker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Walker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Jimmy Walker has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.