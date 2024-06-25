PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jimmy Walker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Jimmy Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Walker has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Walker's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC74-71+1
    7/1/20217169-72-73-70-4
    7/2/2020MC74-70E
    6/27/20192168-71-70-66-13

    Walker's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Walker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Jimmy Walker has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -2.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -4.406 in his past five tournaments.
    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-305.1309.6
    Greens in Regulation %-58.33%60.19%
    Putts Per Round-29.9329.7
    Par Breakers-15.48%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.03%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Walker's best finishes

    • Walker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.406

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Walker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-71-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

