Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    After he placed 49th in this tournament in 2022, Jhonattan Vegas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Vegas has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 49th.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Vegas' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20224968-71-73-68-8

    Vegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 25th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Vegas is averaging 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.594 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.261 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas' -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.70 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9311.0312.2
    Greens in Regulation %770.19%57.94%
    Putts Per Round15829.7029.0
    Par Breakers2326.67%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.74%14.68%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 106 points, Vegas currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.440 (he finished 27th in that event).
    • Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.770 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.981 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.130, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
    • Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 27th in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5942.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.261-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.284-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.673-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.1020.445

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

