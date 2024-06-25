Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.440 (he finished 27th in that event).

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.770 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.981 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.130, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.