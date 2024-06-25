Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
After he placed 49th in this tournament in 2022, Jhonattan Vegas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Vegas has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 49th.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Vegas' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|49
|68-71-73-68
|-8
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 25th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vegas is averaging 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.594 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.261 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.70 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|311.0
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.19%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.70
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.67%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.74%
|14.68%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
- With 106 points, Vegas currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.440 (he finished 27th in that event).
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.770 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.981 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.130, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 27th in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.594
|2.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.261
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.284
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.673
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.102
|0.445
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
