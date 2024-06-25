Jason Dufner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over Dufner's last four trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Dufner failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Dufner's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|73-71
|E
|7/2/2020
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-70
|-4
Dufner's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Jason Dufner has averaged 275.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner is averaging 0.457 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|275.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|30.81%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|12.63%
Dufner's best finishes
- Dufner played 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 40.6%.
- Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot 9-under and finished 19th in that event.
- With 146 points last season, Dufner finished 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|-0.317
Dufner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-68
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
