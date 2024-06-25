PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jason Dufner enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over Dufner's last four trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2023, Dufner failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Dufner's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC72-70-2
    7/1/2021MC73-71E
    7/2/2020MC74-68-2
    6/27/2019MC70-70-4

    Dufner's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Jason Dufner has averaged 275.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner is averaging 0.457 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dufner .

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112299.1275.4
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%30.81%
    Putts Per Round17829.6729.2
    Par Breakers14320.82%16.16%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%12.63%

    Dufner's best finishes

    • Dufner played 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 40.6%.
    • Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot 9-under and finished 19th in that event.
    • With 146 points last season, Dufner finished 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1010.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1220.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.6970.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.586-0.317

    Dufner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-68--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC68-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

