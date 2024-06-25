Jason Dufner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over Dufner's last four trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.

In 2023, Dufner failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.