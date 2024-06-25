Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.