Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Knapp is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five events, Knapp has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knapp is averaging -4.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.172 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.292. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.58%.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 100th. He has broken par 23.02% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.2
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|64.58%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|28.96
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.02%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|16.17%
|21.43%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- With 923 points, Knapp currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.172
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.292
|-1.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.190
|-1.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.094
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.025
|-4.372
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.