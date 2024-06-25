Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will play June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 14th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 8-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 52-under over his last five tournaments.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 2.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 3.095 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.299 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.160.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has registered a 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He has broken par 27.92% of the time (12th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.3
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.62%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.29
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.92%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|14.04%
|9.03%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 193 points, Bridgeman currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093. He finished 21st in that event.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.299
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.160
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.096
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.474
|2.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.431
|3.095
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
