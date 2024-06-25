Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093. He finished 21st in that event.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.