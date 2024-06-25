PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Spaun's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Spaun last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Spaun's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233370-69-67-70-12
    7/28/2022869-71-66-65-17
    7/1/20213266-73-68-71-10
    7/2/20203066-69-70-71-12
    6/27/20191366-73-68-66-15

    Spaun's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -0.350 in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.285 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 136th, while his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.207, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.22%.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136292.6296.6
    Greens in Regulation %5866.22%59.26%
    Putts Per Round15429.5730.3
    Par Breakers16420.12%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.32%10.19%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Spaun has 59 points, placing him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.421, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.285-0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2071.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.120-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.371-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.568-0.350

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

