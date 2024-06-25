J.J. Spaun betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Spaun's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 13-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Spaun last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Spaun's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|7/28/2022
|8
|69-71-66-65
|-17
|7/1/2021
|32
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|7/2/2020
|30
|66-69-70-71
|-12
|6/27/2019
|13
|66-73-68-66
|-15
Spaun's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -0.350 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.285 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 136th, while his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.207, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.22%.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292.6
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.22%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.57
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.12%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.32%
|10.19%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Spaun has 59 points, placing him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.421, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.285
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.207
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.120
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.371
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.568
|-0.350
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.