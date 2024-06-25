J.J. Spaun betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Spaun has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.

Spaun is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.