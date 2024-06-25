Henrik Norlander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 81st at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Norlander has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- Norlander finished 81st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|7/28/2022
|30
|67-74-66-70
|-11
|7/1/2021
|38
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|7/2/2020
|12
|67-70-69-68
|-14
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 41-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.4
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.54
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.92%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
