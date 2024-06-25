Henrik Norlander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Norlander has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 41-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.

Norlander has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.