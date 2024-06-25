PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 81st at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Norlander has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • Norlander finished 81st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20238171-68-72-74-3
    7/28/20223067-74-66-70-11
    7/1/20213868-72-70-69-9
    7/2/20201267-70-69-68-14

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 41-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.4294.1
    Greens in Regulation %-67.59%51.85%
    Putts Per Round-28.5428.8
    Par Breakers-22.92%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.50%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.