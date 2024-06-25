Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.794 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.