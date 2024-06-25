Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his most recent tournament, Hayden Springer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Springer is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Springer finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Springer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 54th.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of -4.568 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer owns a -0.460 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (72nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.5
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.06%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.75
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.74%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|18.40%
|16.20%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
- As of now, Springer has accumulated 127 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.794 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.226
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.460
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.172
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.056
|-1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.462
|-4.568
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
