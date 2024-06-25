PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Hayden Springer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Springer is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Springer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Springer finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Springer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 54th.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Hayden Springer has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of -4.568 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer owns a -0.460 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (72nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.5314.9
    Greens in Regulation %11864.06%66.20%
    Putts Per Round7228.7530.4
    Par Breakers2226.74%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance16118.40%16.20%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
    • As of now, Springer has accumulated 127 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.794 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2260.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.460-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.172-1.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.056-1.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.462-4.568

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

