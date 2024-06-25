Hayden Buckley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.