Hayden Buckley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 26: Hayden Buckley of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 27-30, Hayden Buckley will look to improve upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2022, he shot 12-under and finished 24th at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Buckley has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 24th.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Buckley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|24
|72-68-69-67
|-12
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 161st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.476, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.82%.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (147th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.7
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|62.82%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.95
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.23%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.38%
|15.28%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- Currently, Buckley has 139 points, placing him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.762.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.038
|1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.476
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.105
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.001
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.542
|1.344
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.