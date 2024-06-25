PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Harry Hall concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Hall has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hall's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC71-73E

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 0.095 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -0.531 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.220, which ranks 129th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 111th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.055.
    • On the greens, Hall's -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 21st. He has broken par 26.93% of the time (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.7302.3
    Greens in Regulation %12563.53%48.26%
    Putts Per Round2128.3028.5
    Par Breakers2126.93%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance14617.39%12.85%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has played 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Hall, who has 109 points, currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.728 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.220-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.055-0.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2920.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0700.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.053-0.531

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.