Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 37th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Hall has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hall is averaging 0.095 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.