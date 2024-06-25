Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Harry Hall concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 looking for better results.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Hall has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Hall's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hall has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 0.095 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -0.531 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.220, which ranks 129th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 111th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 103rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.055.
- On the greens, Hall's -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 21st. He has broken par 26.93% of the time (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.7
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|63.53%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.30
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.93%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|17.39%
|12.85%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has played 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Hall, who has 109 points, currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.728 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.220
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.055
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.292
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.070
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.053
|-0.531
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.