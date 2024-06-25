PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Endycott missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Endycott's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-69-2

    Endycott's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Endycott has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Endycott has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.7287.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.08%58.73%
    Putts Per Round-28.9629.4
    Par Breakers-24.21%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.07%14.29%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's best finishes

    • Endycott is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.610

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-66-71-70-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
