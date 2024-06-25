Harrison Endycott betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Endycott missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Endycott's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Endycott's recent performances
- In his last five events, Endycott has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Endycott has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.7
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.08%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.21%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.07%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's best finishes
- Endycott is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Endycott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.