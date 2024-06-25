Harrison Endycott betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Endycott has an average finish of 43rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five starts.

Endycott has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.