Greyson Sigg betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.

Sigg is averaging -0.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.