Greyson Sigg betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 27-30, Greyson Sigg will look to build upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 8-under and finished 56th at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sigg has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Sigg finished 56th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Sigg's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Sigg's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg is averaging -0.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.088 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 12th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.541. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|292.3
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|68.60%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.76
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.28%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.16%
|12.70%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- With 254 points, Sigg currently ranks 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.607 mark ranked in the field.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.990 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.088
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.541
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.100
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.449
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.104
|1.148
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.