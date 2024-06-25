PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Greyson Sigg betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course June 27-30, Greyson Sigg will look to build upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 8-under and finished 56th at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sigg has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Sigg finished 56th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Sigg's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20235670-70-68-72-8
    7/28/2022MC73-74+3

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sigg is averaging -0.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.088 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 12th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.541. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140292.3296.7
    Greens in Regulation %1768.60%68.25%
    Putts Per Round16029.7630.1
    Par Breakers8124.28%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.16%12.70%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • With 254 points, Sigg currently ranks 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.607 mark ranked in the field.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.990 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.088-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5412.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.100-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.449-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1041.148

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

