PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Gary Woodland had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over Woodland's last three trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2022, Woodland failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Woodland's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC70-72-2
    7/1/2021MC72-70-2
    6/27/2019MC73-69-2

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 317.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging 3.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109, which ranks 112th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranks seventh, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.028 mark (87th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 29.20 putts per round (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7312.0317.7
    Greens in Regulation %15561.47%60.49%
    Putts Per Round12629.2028.9
    Par Breakers13422.22%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance16418.72%19.44%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland, who has played 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Woodland sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 115 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.109-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.028-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.477-2.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0333.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.591-0.312

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.