Gary Woodland betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 49th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

Gary Woodland has averaged 317.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Woodland is averaging 3.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.