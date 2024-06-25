Gary Woodland betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Gary Woodland had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over Woodland's last three trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2022, Woodland failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Woodland's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|6/27/2019
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 317.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging 3.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109, which ranks 112th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranks seventh, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.028 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 29.20 putts per round (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|312.0
|317.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|61.47%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.20
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.22%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.72%
|19.44%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland, who has played 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Woodland sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 115 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.109
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.028
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.477
|-2.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.033
|3.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.591
|-0.312
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
