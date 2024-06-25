PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Francesco Molinari enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • This is Molinari's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Molinari has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 13-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has an average of 1.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -1.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.5287.4
    Greens in Regulation %-62.12%48.61%
    Putts Per Round-29.2729.1
    Par Breakers-19.95%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.69%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.865

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

