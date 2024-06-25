Francesco Molinari betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Molinari has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 13-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Molinari has an average of 1.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.