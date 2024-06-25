Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Erik van Rooyen takes the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over the last two times van Rooyen has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|7/2/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+1
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.518 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 this season (30th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 60th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen owns a 0.285 mark (50th on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.1
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|67.65%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.71%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|14.27%
|14.20%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- While van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- With 710 points, van Rooyen currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.942. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.345
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.285
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.268
|-1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.433
|1.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.795
|2.518
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.