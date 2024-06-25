Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.942. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.