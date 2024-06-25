PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Erik van Rooyen takes the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over the last two times van Rooyen has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC72-71-1
    7/2/2020MC75-70+1

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 1.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.518 in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 this season (30th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 60th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen owns a 0.285 mark (50th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60302.1306.0
    Greens in Regulation %3167.65%66.05%
    Putts Per Round7228.7528.6
    Par Breakers4025.71%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance5614.27%14.20%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • While van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • With 710 points, van Rooyen currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.942. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3451.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2850.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.268-1.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4331.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7952.518

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

