Erik Barnes betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.