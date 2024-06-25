Erik Barnes betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Erik Barnes celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024.
In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Erik Barnes finished the weekend at 3-over, good for a 65th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 aiming for an improved score.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Barnes is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
- He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.018 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -5.499 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.609 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 58th, while his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.197. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.14%.
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|302.2
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.14%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.03
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.91%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|15.66%
|14.81%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 248 points, Barnes currently ranks 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.952. In that event, he finished 65th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.609
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.197
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.037
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.247
|-2.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.016
|-5.499
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
