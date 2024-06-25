Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.