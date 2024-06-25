Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Cole is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cole has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Cole has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Eric Cole has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -2.358 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.356, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.060. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.96%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.0
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|59.96%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.14
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.90%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|16.14%
|18.25%
Cole's best finishes
- While Cole has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 59.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Cole ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 663 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.356
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.060
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.025
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.139
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.252
|-2.358
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
