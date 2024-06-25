PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 48th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Cole is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cole has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Cole has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -2.358 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.356, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.060. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.96%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.0300.0
    Greens in Regulation %16559.96%56.35%
    Putts Per Round1528.1428.8
    Par Breakers10023.90%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance11316.14%18.25%

    Cole's best finishes

    • While Cole has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 59.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Cole ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 663 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.356-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.060-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0250.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.139-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.252-2.358

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

