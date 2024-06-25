Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging 1.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.