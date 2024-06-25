PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Wu finished 24th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Wu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232465-69-66-74-14
    7/28/2022MC72-71-1

    Wu's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 1.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 1.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 ranks 145th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.347 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 26.01% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143291.7297.5
    Greens in Regulation %7265.78%51.39%
    Putts Per Round8028.8428.6
    Par Breakers3426.01%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance11216.04%11.46%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu, who has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Wu sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 230 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.814), which ranked 18th in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.349-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3471.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1730.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0921.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2621.408

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

