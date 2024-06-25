Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Wu finished 24th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Wu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|7/28/2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Wu's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 1.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 1.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 ranks 145th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.347 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 26.01% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|291.7
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|65.78%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.84
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.01%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|16.04%
|11.46%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu, who has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Wu sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 230 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.814), which ranked 18th in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.349
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.347
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.173
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.092
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.262
|1.408
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.