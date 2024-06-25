Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Doug Ghim of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ghim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, Ghim finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|7/1/2021
|32
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.171 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.334 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.451 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 25.31% of the time (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|290.3
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.27%
|50.37%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.20
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.31%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|14.07%
|10.74%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- With 398 points, Ghim currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.989 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.334
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.451
|1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.112
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.056
|-1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.841
|1.171
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.