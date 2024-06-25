Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 38th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ghim is averaging -1.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.