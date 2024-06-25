PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Doug Ghim of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Doug Ghim of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ghim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2023, Ghim finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233366-71-69-70-12
    7/28/2022MC73-77+6
    7/1/20213270-68-71-69-10
    7/2/2020MC71-71-2

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.171 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.334 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.451 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 25.31% of the time (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149290.3295.6
    Greens in Regulation %2368.27%50.37%
    Putts Per Round12629.2031.1
    Par Breakers5225.31%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance5114.07%10.74%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • With 398 points, Ghim currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.989 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3340.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4511.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1120.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.056-1.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8411.171

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

