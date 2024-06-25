Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.

Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.