Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he placed 24th in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thompson has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 10-under.
- Thompson last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 14-under.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|7/1/2021
|58
|63-73-72-74
|-6
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 5.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 44th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.375.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 27.06% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|304.6
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.39%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.94
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.06%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.61%
|15.12%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Thompson, who has 635 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.082
|1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.375
|1.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.369
|2.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.008
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.835
|5.485
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
