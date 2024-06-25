PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he placed 24th in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thompson has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Thompson last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 14-under.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232470-69-68-67-14
    7/1/20215863-73-72-74-6

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging 5.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 44th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.375.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 27.06% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44304.6308.7
    Greens in Regulation %3667.39%65.74%
    Putts Per Round9528.9429.3
    Par Breakers2027.06%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.61%15.12%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Thompson, who has 635 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0821.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3751.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3692.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.008-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8355.485

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.