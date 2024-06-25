PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley shot 12-under and took 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Riley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Riley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233368-72-71-65-12
    7/28/2022MC71-73E

    Riley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Riley has finished first once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging 1.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.458 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley sports a -0.203 average that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has registered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 26.30% of the time (29th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5301.7
    Greens in Regulation %9964.81%66.36%
    Putts Per Round8328.8728.3
    Par Breakers2926.30%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.93%13.58%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Riley ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings with 616 points.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669 (he finished first in that event).
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.4580.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.203-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.095-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1511.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.6061.299

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

