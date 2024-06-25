Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669 (he finished first in that event).

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.