Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Davis Riley shot 12-under and took 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Riley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Riley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
Riley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Riley has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Davis Riley has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 1.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 1.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.458 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley sports a -0.203 average that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has registered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 26.30% of the time (29th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|64.81%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.87
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.30%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.93%
|13.58%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Riley ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings with 616 points.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669 (he finished first in that event).
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.458
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.203
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.095
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.151
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.606
|1.299
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.