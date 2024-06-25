David Skinns betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.

Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.957.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.