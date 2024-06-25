David Skinns betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 21st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Skinns missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Skinns' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Skinns has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 43-under.
- David Skinns has averaged 308.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 2.226 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 54th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.269.
- On the greens, Skinns has registered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.4
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|68.47%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.25
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.72%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.58%
|8.02%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Skinns has 296 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.
- Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.957.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.038
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.269
|2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.014
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.035
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.259
|2.226
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.