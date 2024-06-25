PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lipsky has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In 2023, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC75-68-1
    7/28/20223767-74-70-67-10

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -73 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lipsky has an average of -3.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -1.131 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 161st, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 76th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.132, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.12%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161287.2286.2
    Greens in Regulation %8765.12%52.78%
    Putts Per Round16229.8331.8
    Par Breakers14321.60%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance15818.06%13.10%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • While Lipsky hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Lipsky has 119 points, placing him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.346-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1322.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0080.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.721-3.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.927-1.131

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

