David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.