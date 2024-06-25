41M AGO
David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
David Lipsky enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lipsky has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In 2023, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|7/28/2022
|37
|67-74-70-67
|-10
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -73 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -3.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -1.131 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 161st, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 76th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.132, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.12%.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|287.2
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.12%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.83
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|143
|21.60%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|18.06%
|13.10%
Lipsky's best finishes
- While Lipsky hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Lipsky has 119 points, placing him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.346
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.132
|2.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.008
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.721
|-3.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.927
|-1.131
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
