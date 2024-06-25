Daniel Berger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.473.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.357 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631). That ranked 41st in the field.