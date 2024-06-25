Daniel Berger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Daniel Berger of the United States watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Daniel Berger posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- This is Berger's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger has an average of -1.920 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger sports a 0.518 mark (14th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Berger's -0.762 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 30.34 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|295.1
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|69.15%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|30.34
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.25%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.67%
|13.89%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 211 points, Berger currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.473.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.357 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631). That ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.336
|1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.518
|2.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.064
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.762
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.029
|2.103
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
