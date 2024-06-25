PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Daniel Berger of the United States watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Daniel Berger posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • This is Berger's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Berger has an average of -1.920 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger sports a 0.518 mark (14th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.762 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 30.34 putts per round (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118295.1299.3
    Greens in Regulation %1169.15%70.37%
    Putts Per Round16830.3430.8
    Par Breakers11123.25%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.67%13.89%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 211 points, Berger currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.473.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.357 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.631). That ranked 41st in the field.
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3361.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5182.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0640.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.762-1.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0292.103

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

