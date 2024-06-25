Chesson Hadley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
When he takes the course June 27-30, Chesson Hadley will try to build upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 12-under and finished 33rd at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Hadley last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Hadley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|7/1/2021
|52
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|6/27/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadley has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.005 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.075.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.5
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|64.66%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.08
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.85%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.82%
|17.46%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Hadley has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.702.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.005
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.075
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.064
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.333
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.189
|1.008
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.