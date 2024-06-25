PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When he takes the course June 27-30, Chesson Hadley will try to build upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 12-under and finished 33rd at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hadley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Hadley last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233368-70-69-69-12
    7/28/2022MC71-73E
    7/1/20215269-70-72-70-7
    7/2/2020MC71-69-4
    6/27/2019MC75-71+2

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.005 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.075.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.5303.7
    Greens in Regulation %10564.66%63.49%
    Putts Per Round11529.0829.3
    Par Breakers6624.85%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.82%17.46%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Hadley has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.702.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.005-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0750.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0640.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3330.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1891.008

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.