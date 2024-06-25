Chesson Hadley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hadley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hadley has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.