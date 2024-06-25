Charley Hoffman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman shot 7-under and finished 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last three trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hoffman has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 7-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|7/28/2022
|10
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|6/27/2019
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -2.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.245 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103, which ranks 76th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 58th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman has a 0.095 mark (80th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 28.22% of the time (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|302.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|63.74%
|47.92%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.82
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.22%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.81%
|12.50%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Hoffman ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 442 points.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.482 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.103
|1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.095
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.014
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.284
|-2.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.073
|-1.245
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
