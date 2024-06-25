Charley Hoffman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that event).

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.985.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.482 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.