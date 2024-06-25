PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 10th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 9-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Phillips has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Phillips' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/2/2020MC71-74+1

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Phillips has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 2.156 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips has a 0.474 mark (17th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 28.29% of the time (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118295.1294.1
    Greens in Regulation %14062.66%49.07%
    Putts Per Round1428.1228.5
    Par Breakers728.29%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.86%11.73%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Phillips, who has 395 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.585 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.268-1.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4742.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0660.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1840.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4552.156

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.