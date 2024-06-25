Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Chandler Phillips will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 10th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 9-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Phillips has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Phillips' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 2.156 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips has a 0.474 mark (17th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 28.29% of the time (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|295.1
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|62.66%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.29%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.86%
|11.73%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Phillips, who has 395 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891. He finished third in that tournament.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.585 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.268
|-1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.474
|2.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.066
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.184
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.455
|2.156
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
