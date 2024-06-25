Chan Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 34th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 76-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of -3.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.