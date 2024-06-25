PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the RBC Canadian Open, Chan Kim struggled, missing the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • This is Kim's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 76-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -3.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.350 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.321. Additionally, he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.51%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 26.57% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113295.6299.0
    Greens in Regulation %3267.51%50.00%
    Putts Per Round11129.0430.3
    Par Breakers2426.57%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.89%12.70%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 290 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.938. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1590.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3211.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1470.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.466-3.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.162-0.350

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
