Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he hits the links June 27-30, Chad Ramey will aim to build upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 16-under and placed 17th at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ramey has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- Ramey finished 17th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|7/28/2022
|MC
|74-68
|-2
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey is averaging -0.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging -1.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 this season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.717, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.64%.
- On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He has broken par 27.22% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|291.9
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|62.64%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.40
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.22%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.78%
|14.68%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
- With 292 points, Ramey currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.314.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.818.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.189
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.717
|-1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.051
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.508
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.346
|-1.999
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.