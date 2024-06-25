Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ramey has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -16 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.

Ramey is averaging -0.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.