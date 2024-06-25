Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Carson Young hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Young has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 52nd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Young's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.476 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.129, while he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|293.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|65.66%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.05
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.51%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.67%
|12.15%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Young, who has 238 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646 (he finished 41st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.257
|1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.129
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.204
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.050
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.231
|2.476
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.