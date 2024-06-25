PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carson Young hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Young has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 52nd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Young's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20235269-68-70-72-9

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Carson Young has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.476 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.129, while he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130293.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %7465.66%59.72%
    Putts Per Round11329.0529.0
    Par Breakers4525.51%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.67%12.15%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Young, who has 238 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2571.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.129-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.2040.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0500.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2312.476

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

