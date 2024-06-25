Carson Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Carson Young has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.