Carl Yuan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.