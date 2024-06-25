PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan shot 17-under and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Yuan has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 17-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Yuan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20231470-66-64-71-17

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Yuan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.
    • He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan has an average of -4.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -4.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.279 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13310.3310.2
    Greens in Regulation %16859.72%46.97%
    Putts Per Round4928.5330.4
    Par Breakers12122.84%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance14717.44%16.67%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut five times (31.3%).
    • Currently, Yuan ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings with 232 points.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3410.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.279-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1800.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.775-4.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.533-4.548

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

