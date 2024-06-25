Carl Yuan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Carl Yuan shot 17-under and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Yuan has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Yuan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Yuan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of -4.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -4.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.279 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|310.3
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|59.72%
|46.97%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.53
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|22.84%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|17.44%
|16.67%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times (31.3%).
- Currently, Yuan ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings with 232 points.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that event.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.080 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.341
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.279
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.180
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.775
|-4.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.533
|-4.548
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.