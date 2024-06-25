Cameron Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.

Cameron Young has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging -1.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.