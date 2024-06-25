Cameron Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cameron Young will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the Travelers Championship, shooting 17-under at TPC River Highlands.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Young has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2022. He finished second, posting a score of 21-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Young's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|2
|71-63-65-68
|-21
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Cameron Young has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.231. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.21%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|306.6
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|66.21%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.66
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.77%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.57%
|17.59%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 93.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Young, who has 1073 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young put up his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.097. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.404
|1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.231
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.104
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.240
|-1.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.291
|-0.254
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
