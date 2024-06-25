PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cameron Young will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the Travelers Championship, shooting 17-under at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Young at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Young has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2022. He finished second, posting a score of 21-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Young's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022271-63-65-68-21

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -1.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.254 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.231. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.21%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31306.6314.5
    Greens in Regulation %5966.21%63.27%
    Putts Per Round5928.6629.2
    Par Breakers10223.77%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.57%17.59%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 93.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Young, who has 1073 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young put up his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.097. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4041.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.231-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.1040.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.240-1.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.291-0.254

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

