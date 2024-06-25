Cameron Champ betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Champ has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Champ failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Champ's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|7/28/2022
|20
|66-75-67-67
|-13
|7/1/2021
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|7/2/2020
|12
|69-68-71-66
|-14
|6/27/2019
|46
|66-65-75-73
|-9
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Champ finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Champ has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -1.973 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|326.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.67%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.46
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.01%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.46%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's best finishes
- Champ has played 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.973
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.