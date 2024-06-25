PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Champ betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .

    Latest odds for Champ at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Champ has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2023, Champ failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Champ's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC68-73-3
    7/28/20222066-75-67-67-13
    7/1/2021MC71-77+4
    7/2/20201269-68-71-66-14
    6/27/20194666-65-75-73-9

    Champ's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Champ finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Champ has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -1.973 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-318.3326.5
    Greens in Regulation %-65.67%51.39%
    Putts Per Round-29.4629.7
    Par Breakers-24.01%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.46%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ has played 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.973

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

