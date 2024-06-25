PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis will play June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he finished 48th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 5-under at TPC River Highlands.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Davis has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 22-under.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 17th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20231769-65-69-69-16
    7/28/20221468-73-65-67-15
    7/1/2021168-68-67-67-36
    7/2/2020MC71-69-4
    6/27/2019MC73-71E

    Davis' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Davis has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Davis hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis has an average of -2.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -4.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.244 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
    • On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.1302.1
    Greens in Regulation %15461.53%58.68%
    Putts Per Round8728.8929.7
    Par Breakers13422.22%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance11316.14%18.40%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Davis has 479 points, ranking him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.244-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.199-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1520.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.275-2.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.870-4.263

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

