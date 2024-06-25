Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cam Davis will play June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he finished 48th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 5-under at TPC River Highlands.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Davis has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 22-under.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 17th after posting a score of 16-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|7/28/2022
|14
|68-73-65-67
|-15
|7/1/2021
|1
|68-68-67-67
|-36
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|6/27/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Davis' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Davis has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Davis hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis has an average of -2.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -4.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.244 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
- On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.1
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|61.53%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.89
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.22%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|16.14%
|18.40%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Davis has 479 points, ranking him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.244
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.199
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.152
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.275
|-2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.870
|-4.263
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
