Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 48th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.