Callum Tarren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
After he finished 29th in this tournament in 2023, Callum Tarren has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tarren has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Tarren last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 13-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Tarren's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|7/28/2022
|20
|67-69-73-66
|-13
Tarren's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Tarren has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.881 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 28th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.464.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.61 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.0
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|60.49%
|45.24%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.61
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.23%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|20.52%
|15.08%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Tarren has 59 points, ranking him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.083 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.308
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.464
|-0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.300
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.433
|-2.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.505
|-3.881
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.