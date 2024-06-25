PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    After he finished 29th in this tournament in 2023, Callum Tarren has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tarren has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • Tarren last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Tarren's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232967-68-71-69-13
    7/28/20222067-69-73-66-13

    Tarren's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Tarren has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 28th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.464.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.61 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28307.0302.1
    Greens in Regulation %16260.49%45.24%
    Putts Per Round15529.6130.6
    Par Breakers8224.23%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance16820.52%15.08%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Tarren has 59 points, ranking him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.083 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.308-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.464-0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.300-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.433-2.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.505-3.881

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.