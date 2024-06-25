Callum Tarren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five events, Tarren has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Callum Tarren has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.