Bud Cauley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He placed 59th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2019.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Cauley has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2019. He finished 59th, posting a score of 7-under.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Cauley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/27/2019
|59
|69-69-72-71
|-7
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cauley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.995 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.68%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.54
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.21%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.551
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
