Bud Cauley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 42nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Cauley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.995 Strokes Gained: Putting.