Brendon Todd betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Todd has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting.