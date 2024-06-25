38M AGO
Brendon Todd betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Brendon Todd looks for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 56th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Todd has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Todd last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|7/1/2021
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|7/2/2020
|57
|68-69-70-73
|-8
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Todd has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Todd is averaging -3.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.522 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
- On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|278.2
|278.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|62.02%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.33
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|165
|19.85%
|15.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.39%
|17.28%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Todd has 573 points, ranking him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.522
|-1.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.199
|-1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.294
|1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.232
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.195
|-3.734
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.