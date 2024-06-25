PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Brendon Todd looks for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he finished 56th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Todd has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Todd last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20235668-68-72-72-8
    7/1/2021MC68-74-2
    7/2/20205768-69-70-73-8

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 58th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Todd has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Todd is averaging -3.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.522 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
    • On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168278.2278.2
    Greens in Regulation %14962.02%59.88%
    Putts Per Round2428.3329.4
    Par Breakers16519.85%15.12%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.39%17.28%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Todd has 573 points, ranking him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.522-1.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.199-1.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2941.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.232-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.195-3.734

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.