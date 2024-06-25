Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.