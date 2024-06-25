Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandt Snedeker struggled, missing the cut at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He is looking for a better outcome in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Snedeker's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Snedeker failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|7/1/2021
|38
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|7/2/2020
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|6/27/2019
|5
|70-69-65-67
|-17
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging -2.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.514 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.2 yards) ranks 167th, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 170th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.945, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.95%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has registered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|281.2
|278.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|60.95%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.56
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.59%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|21.08%
|18.98%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 16 points, Snedeker currently ranks 202nd in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.396 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 48th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.514
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.945
|-1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.241
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.220
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.921
|-2.407
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.