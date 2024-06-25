PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandt Snedeker struggled, missing the cut at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He is looking for a better outcome in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Snedeker's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Snedeker failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-72+1
    7/1/20213870-71-71-67-9
    7/2/2020MC73-69-2
    6/27/2019570-69-65-67-17

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging -2.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.514 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.2 yards) ranks 167th, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 170th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.945, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.95%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has registered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167281.2278.5
    Greens in Regulation %15860.95%61.57%
    Putts Per Round15329.5629.0
    Par Breakers15720.59%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16921.08%18.98%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 16 points, Snedeker currently ranks 202nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.396 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 48th in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.514-1.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.945-1.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.2410.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.2200.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.921-2.407

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

