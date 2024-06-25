PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 70th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Wu last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Wu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC70-72-2
    7/28/20223069-69-72-67-11

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 66th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -2.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -2.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.329, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a -0.071 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47. He has broken par 22.74% of the time (126th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4294.5
    Greens in Regulation %7365.76%60.32%
    Putts Per Round14829.4730.0
    Par Breakers12622.74%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance11516.15%18.65%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times (47.1%).
    • Wu, who has 136 points, currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.803 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.329-1.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.071-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1791.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.331-2.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.552-2.171

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

