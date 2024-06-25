Brandon Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Brandon Wu enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 70th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wu has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Wu last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Wu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/28/2022
|30
|69-69-72-67
|-11
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 66th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -2.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -2.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.329, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a -0.071 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47. He has broken par 22.74% of the time (126th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|65.76%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.47
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.74%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|16.15%
|18.65%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times (47.1%).
- Wu, who has 136 points, currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.803 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.329
|-1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.071
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.179
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.331
|-2.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.552
|-2.171
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.