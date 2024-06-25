Brandon Wu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 66th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-over.

In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.

Wu has an average of -2.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.