Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hale has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hale is averaging -0.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.