Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Blaine Hale, Jr. hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Hale's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Hale's recent performances
- Hale has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hale is averaging -0.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging -6.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.1
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.17%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.62%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- After those 11 events, he is still looking to make the cut for the first time.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
